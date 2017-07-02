Married 'Hot Mugshot Guy' Jeremy Meeks Spotted Making Out With Topshop Heiress Chloe Green

The world’s sexiest felon, Jeremy Meeks, was recently seen smooching Topshop heiress Chloe Green… but it appears he’s still married to his wife, Melissa.

In a series of snaps posted on Sunday by the Daily Mail, the 33-year-old model can be seen showing major PDA with Green, 26, as they cruised the Mediterranean on a luxury yacht just off the coast of Turkey.

The daughter of billionaire Sir Philip Green — who owns a series of British retailers including Topshop and Topman — shared a pic of the two on Instagram.

“Just the beginning… we appreciate all the love and the hate,” Green wrote alongside a photo of her with Meeks and his manager, Jim Jordan.

Meanwhile, the father of two, who spent two years in jail after being convicted on felony weapon charges, posted a solo shot from the Turkish vacation, along with a video of himself waterskiing.

The former jailbird is reportedly still married to Melissa Meeks, as the pair celebrated their eight-year anniversary in January. Though Melissa’s Instagram profile says they are still together, she posted a series of cryptic messages in the last two weeks that may hint at marital strife.

“Real eyes realize real lies,” she captioned a selfie, while another shot quotes a Tupac lyric, “It’s just me against the world, baby.”

#stillirise A post shared by Melissa Meeks (@mmeeks14) on Jun 28, 2017 at 1:34am PDT

ET has reached out to Meeks’ rep for comment.

