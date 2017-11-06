Mark Wahlberg Gets Real About Will Ferrell's Son Magnus Possibly Dating His Daughter Ella Rae (Exclusive)— November 6, 2017
Mark Wahlberg is opening up about what it’s like being the father of a teenage daughter.
ET’s Kevin Frazier caught up with the actor at a junket and premiere for his latest film, Daddy’s Home 2, in Los Angeles over the weekend, where he got candid about his eldest child, 14-year-old Ella Rae, talking to co-star Will Ferrell’s 13-year-old son, Magnus, on Instagram.
“You know what? I actually… I came to grips with the fact that she’s 14, she’s gonna have boyfriends,” said Wahlberg, who shares three other children — Michael, 11, Brendan, 9, and Grace, 7 — with wife Rhea Durham. “Those things happen. As long as I know who they are, where they come from, and know their parents, in this case, of course I know a lot. So, I’m good. I know Will and [his wife] Viv [Paulin], and they’re very, very nice and they’re raising very young, fine boys. So, he’s all good.”