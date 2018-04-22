Mark Wahlberg and Wife Rhea Durham Celebrate Daughter's First Communion — See the Pics!

They grow up, so fast, don’t they?

On Saturday, Mark Wahlberg and his wife, model Rhea Durham, posted pictures on Instagram of their youngest daughter, Grace Margaret, celebrating her first communion. Grace turned 8 years old in January.

“My baby’s communion day. 🙏🏼✝️ @byrheawahlberg,” Wahlberg wrote on his Instagram page.

Durham posted a photo of her own, with just her and Grace and the caption, “Special day…….✝️💜”

The subject of Wahlberg’s daughters has led to some hilarious discussions about boys, dating and just growing up in general. In November, the 46-year-old actor addressed the issue of his oldest daughter, 14-year-old Ella Rae, possibly dating his Daddy’s Home co-star Will Ferrell’s 14-year-old son, Magnus.

This after the pair were discovered to be — gasp — communicating over Instagram after meeting.

“You know what? I actually… I came to grips with the fact that she’s 14, she’s gonna have boyfriends,” Wahlberg told ET at the time. “Those things happen. As long as I know who they are, where they come from, and know their parents, in this case, of course, I know a lot. So, I’m good. I know Will and [his wife] Viv [Paulin], and they’re very, very nice and they’re raising very young, fine boys. So, he’s all good.”

Most of all, he told ET that he loves embarrassing his kids.

“I just want affection,” he explained. “I want to kiss them and hug them and I usually do it at the most inopportune times, school functions, ball games, things of that nature. But, you know, my intentions are good.”

For more on Wahlberg and his kids, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Mark Wahlberg Says It ‘Didn’t Take Much’ to Donate ‘All the Money in the World’ Reshoot Salary (Exclusive)

Mark Wahlberg Goes Shirtless for His Family Holiday Card: Pic!

Mark Wahlberg Admits He Embarrasses His Kids With How Much He Loves Them

Related Gallery

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

News