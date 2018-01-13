Mark Wahlberg and Agency Donate $2 Million to Time's Up After 'All the Money in the World' Controversy

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Mark Wahlberg’s salary from his All the Money in the World reshoots is going to Time’s Up. The actor revealed on Saturday that he would be donating the $ 1.5 million he negotiated to reshoot scenes after Christopher Plummer replaced Kevin Spacey in the film to the Time’s Up initiative in Michelle Williams’ name. Controversy over Wahlberg and Williams’ reshoot salaries heightened earlier this week, when Jessica Chastain tweeted that Williams received just $ 80 a day for reshoots, compared to…

