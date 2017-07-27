Mariah Carey Teases New Christmas Song in Teaser Trailer for 'The Star'

It’s Christmas in July for Mariah Carey fans!

The 47-year-old singer revealed the first teaser trailer for Sony’s new holiday movie, The Star, via Twitter on Wednesday. And while fans were ecstatic to get a glimpse of animated scenes from the film, her “#Lambs” couldn’t stop raving over her new Christmas song, which shares the same name as the movie’s title.

“Very excited to share a tease for the new movie #TheStarMovie, featuring my new song, ‘The Star,’ which will be out in theaters in time for Christmas!” she tweeted.

Fans were quick to comment, writing things like, “So exciting! We smell another #1 Holiday Hit plus a Best Original Song Academy Award and Golden Globe. We’re ready, Queen,” “This a busy year for Mariah. Queen of Christmas came to slay,” and “Counting down the days, so excited!!!”

The movie follows the story of a young donkey named Bo, voiced by Walking Dead star Steven Yeun, who ventures out with his animal friends to become the accidental heroes of the very first Christmas. Kelly Clarkson, Gina Rodriguez, Keegan-Michael Key, Zachary Levi, Kristen Chenoweth, Tyler Perry and Oprah are just a few of the other A-listers who lend their voices to the fantasy film.

Back in March, Carey revealed that her classic holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” was being turned into an animated movie.

“I don’t want a lot for Christmas, there is just one thing I need,” she said in a video posted to Twitter at the time. “My song is becoming a movie! You’re the first to hear about this exciting news!”

