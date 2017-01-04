Playing Mariah Carey Speaks Out About NYE Performance: ‘Dick Clark Would Not Have Let an Artist Go Through That!’

Mariah Carey has spoken out about her disastrous New Year’s Eve performance, declaring that the late Dick Clark would have been mortified by the concert debacle.

“I’m of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time,” the songstress told Entertainment Weekly.

The singer suffered technical difficulties, which eventually led her to walk off stage during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on Saturday in New York City.

Carey added that she will be more wary of working with external crews going forward.

“It’s not going to stop me from doing a live event in the future,” she told EW. “But it will make me less trusting of using anyone outside of my own team.”

Following the Times Square performance, the music icon took to Twitter in response to all the backlash.

“Sh*t happens Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here’s to making more headlines in 2017 ,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Carey’s rep, Stella Bulochnikov, told ET that “a production issue” and “technical difficulties” were to blame for the problems and accused Dick Clark Productions of making a “sabotaging” move by not cutting to ads or removing the performance from their West Coast feed.

However, Jenny McCarthy, who was co-hosting the annual televised countdown show with Ryan Seacrest, has slammed Carey’s team for pointing the finger at Dick Clark Productions.

The 44-year-old Donnie Loves Jenny star told listeners on her SiriusXM radio show on Tuesday that she “felt really bad” for Carey, but was bothered by the suggestion that the performance may have been purposely sabotaged.

“I do understand our egos of course want to blame everyone but itself for mistakes, but I literally had a visceral reaction to her saying that Dick Clark Productions did this on purpose and for ratings,” McCarthy said. “If Dick Clark were alive today, I guarantee he would be on air right now fighting back. He’s not, so I’m going to.”

DCP released a statement saying they “had no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms. Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance.”

Regardless of who’s to blame, Carey is said to be upset at Seacrest for not coming onstage and assisting her when trouble arose.

“Her team feels he should have come out on stage and helped her instead of leaving her to deal with it on stage by herself,” a source told ET. “It wasn’t gentlemanly or professional.”

