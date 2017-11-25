Mariah Carey Postpones Christmas Tour After Doctor-Ordered Rest

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Mariah Carey is taking some time to focus on her health! The 47-year-old singer has postponed her All I Want For Christmas Is You Tour on doctor’s orders. The tour, which was supposed to start on Nov. 27 (after Carey was forced to cancel the first couple of dates due to a respiratory infection), will now begin on Dec. 2 in New York. “I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving with loved ones; it’s certainly nice to remember what we are grateful for! Like most, I’m thankful for my overall…

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Full Text Feed