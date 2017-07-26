Mariah Carey Kicks Off 'All the Hits Tour,' Reveals Her 3 Must-Have Items

Mariah Carey is unstoppable!

The “Heartbreaker” singer kicked off the All the Hits Tour with Lionel Richie in Oakland, California, on Friday — which went off with a bang!

The 47-year-old singer was stunning on her first night, elegantly dressed in Robert Behar-designed gowns and beaming from how the crowd went wild for her. The brunette beauty will be on the road with Richie from now until Sept. 5, playing a total of 22 concerts together.

So what does Mimi need during her time on the road? The singer shared her three must-haves with ET. First on her list is honey, followed by her “dem babies” — her adorable 6-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

“I love them so much,” she previously told ET. “They make me so happy. I mean, there are no words for me to really explain it.”

Lastly, Carey also can’t live without her dedicated Lambs.

“I loved seeing the lambs come out to support and I’m so happy to be back out on the road,” Carey tells ET exclusively. “I had so much fun and I’m really excited for the shows ahead.”

Last month, ET spoke with Richie, 68, before the duo kicked off their joint shows, who joked about how Carey’s dressing room would be “larger than the arena.”

The “All Night Long” singer expressed that going on tour with Carey was an easy sell, since they’ve been friends for so many years. For more on what to expect on the All the Hits Tour, watch below.

