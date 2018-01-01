Mariah Carey Finally Gets Her Tea After Slaying Her New Year's Eve Performance in Freezing Weather— January 1, 2018
Mariah Carey made a triumphant return to Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on Sunday night, and performed live two of her early hits for the excited, albeit freezing, onlookers at Times Square in New York City. The 47-year-old singer braved the chilly weather in a sparkling gown and white fur coat, and first performed her 1990 song, “Vision of Love,” just minutes before the ball was to drop. Visibly cold, Carey requested a hot tea before she sang her vocally challenging…
