Mariah Carey Cancels First Shows of Christmas Concert Due to Respiratory Infection

Mariah Carey will have to take some time off from singing on stage.

The “All I Want for Christmas Is You” songstress took to Twitter on Wednesday to inform fans that unfortunately, due to a respiratory infection, she has been forced to cancel a handful of her upcoming Christmas shows.

“Just in time for the holiday gift-giving season, it seems I’ve received a present of my own; a lovely upper respiratory infection after last week’s flu,” Carey writes to her Lambs. “You know there is nothing I love more than celebrating the holidays with my festive Christmas show, but I have to take my doctor’s orders and rest until he says I can sing on stage.”

Mimi continues, adding the first several shows of her holiday tour will have to be canceled, but that she hopes she’ll be able to see her fans soon.

