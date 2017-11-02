Maple Leaf chicken breast strips recalled after reported illnesses

Maple Leaf Foods is recalling some of its chicken breast strips across Canada due to contamination concerns.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says they may contain the toxin produced by Staphylococcus bacteria.

Contaminated strips may not look or smell spoiled, and the toxin is not killed at normal cooking temperatures.

According to the recall, some people have reported being sick after consuming the chicken breast strips.

The CFIA says symptoms of Staphylococcus poisoning include nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramping and fever. In severe cases, it may also cause headaches, muscle cramping, and blood pressure and pulse rate changes.

The Maple Leaf Chicken Breast Strips are sold in 840-gram packages and have a best-before date of Sept. 29, 2018.

The UPC is 0 63100 03089 6.

CFIA says you can throw out the products or return them to the store of purchase.

CBC | Health News