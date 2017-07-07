Maks Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd's Most Adorable Couple Moments

Over a year and a half after getting engaged, and six months after welcoming their first child, Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy are finally tying the knot this weekend!

In celebration of their fairy-tale relationship — as well as the whirlwind romance and adorable parenting adventure that they’ve embarked on together — ET is taking a look back at some of the Dancing With the Stars pros’ most heartwarming moments together.

1. When Maks Popped the Question

The handsome dancer made his proposal a public event when he popped the question on stage at the Sway: A Dance Trilogy show in Miami, Florida, in December 2015.

The cute moment was caught on camera by audience members, but the newly-engaged couple also shared the news on Twitter, and Peta made sure to show off her stunning sparkler after the show.

2. When the Cute Couple Got Cozy in St. Maarten

Three months after getting engaged, the couple traveled down to St. Maarten for a fun vacay, where they flaunted their insane chemistry on the dance floor.

A shirtless Maks packed on the PDA with his gorgeous, Daisy Dukes-rocking fiancée, and the couple couldn’t have looked more perfect together.

3. Really, Just All Their PDA Moments

Ever since they rekindled their relationship in 2015, the pair have not been shy about how much they love each other, and the fact that they are both flawless physical specimens has not been lost on them.

4. When Maks Sweetly Kissed Peta’s Baby Bump

In June 2016, Peta shared the couple’s pregnancy on social media with a heartwarming snapshot of Maks gently kissing her burgeoning baby bump, and wrote in the caption, “We couldn’t be happier.”

Later that day, Maks introduced the world to his future son when he posted a picture of the baby’s sonogram. “Put your hand up if you’re a #babyChmerkovskiy and you can’t wait to drive your parents crazy! #cantwait #inlove #thatprofilethough,” Maks wrote alongside the pic.

5. All the Times Maks and Peta Looked Super Excited to Be Parents

From the moment the couple announced they were expecting a baby, Maks seemed to switch into full-on father mode, and couldn’t do enough to get ready — including learning how tiny baby shoes work.

He was equally mystified by how to diaper a baby. The DWTS pro took to Instagram to share a video of his “first attempt at diaper-ing” and… well, it was clear he was trying his best.

Meanwhile, Peta couldn’t help but marvel at her growing baby bump (and the various other changes to her body), and loved spending bonding time with Maks and their soon-to-be-born son.

6. When They Finally Welcomed Their Baby

After their extensively documented pregnancy journey, the couple finally welcomed their son, Shai, on Jan. 4, and they couldn’t have been more in love with their new bundle of joy, and each other.

“It’s been one week plus one day of my fatherhood and I’m the happiest person that’s ever lived,” Maks wrote on Instagram. “I’m also feeling very protective and now understand what every parent in history have been going through for as long as humans have been giving birth.”

A month later, Peta commemorated Valentine’s Day with a sweet hospital bed snapshot, which she captioned, “I love you and our little Shai more than ever. This is without a doubt the most special and significant Valentines Day for me.”

7. When They Introduced Shai to the World

The couple waited nearly two months to give fans a glipse at their adorable baby, and when they finally did, it was obvious just how happy they were as a family.