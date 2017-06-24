Makeup-Free Drew Barrymore Leaves Cute Notes in Her Daughter's Lunchbox

Olive and Frankie are lucky girls!

Drew Barrymore took to Instagram on Friday to share a cute snap of the sweet notes she leaves in her daughter, Olive’s, lunchbox.

“@seedlingsgroup and one of my besties @aliza118 helped remind me to leave love notes and make banana art to leave in olives lunch box! A TGIF for my girl to open and see that I am with her always!” Barrymore captioned a makeup-free snap of herself holding up her note, which read, “I love you so much. Have a great day at camp! Love, Mom.”

“Thanks Aunty Aliza! Great call! And a great way to end the week. #camplunch,” she concluded.

Barrymore and her daughters, Olive and Frankie, couldn’t be closer. See an adorable shot of the actress’ “happy place” in the video below.

