Mahershala Ali Fights Inner Demons in JAY-Z's 'Adnis' Music Video — Watch!

Mahershala Ali fights his inner demons in JAY-Z’s music video for “Adnis.”

The rapper released the black-and-white video starring the Moonlight star and Danny Glover exclusively on Tidal on Friday. The song is a bonus track available on the physical edition of his latest album, 4:44.

The video is directed by Mark Romanek and features the Oscar winner as a boxer who is dealing with personal issues while he trains with a father-like trainer, played by Glover. The emotional track begins with JAY-Z saying that the song is a letter to his father that he never wrote.

JAY-Z released 4:44 on June 30 and fans quickly went wild deciphering his lyrics to see if he addressed the Beyonce cheating rumors and the infamous elevator fight with Solange.

In his first track, “Kill Jay-Z,” Hova raps, “You egged Solange on knowing all along all you had to say you was wrong.”

