Madonna's Pediatric Surgery Center Named After Daughter Mercy James to Open in Malawi

All of Madonna’s adopted children are from Malawi, so it’s no surprise that she would give back to the country that gave her so much love and happiness.

The “Living for Love” singer has developed a clinic at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre. Named after her 11-year-old Malawi-born daughter, Mercy James, the Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care will officially open its doors on July 11.

According to a post on Madonna’s charity website, Raising Malawi, the state-of-the-art facility is the first of its kind in the country and will help the hospital “double the number of surgeries performed on children each year” while also increasing the chance of survival after critical surgeries.

“In addition to serving more children, this new facility will become a training center of excellence for Southern Africa, with more local doctors acquiring the skills needed to perform pediatric surgery,” the post explains. “In a country with only three pediatric surgeons and 50% of the population under 15 years old, this new facility could make a significant difference in the lives of Malawian children.”

In addition to Mercy, Madonna adopted three other children from Malawi — David, 11, and 4-year-old twins Estere and Stella. She’s also mother to Lourdes, 20, and Rocco, 16.

“As we approach the opening of the Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care, I’d like to thank everyone who has joined me on this unbelievable journey. What started out as a dream for Malawi and her children has become a reality, and we couldn’t have done it without your support,” Madonna, who collaborated with the Malawian Minister of Health to make this project come to life, said in a statement. “Malawi has enriched my family more than I could have ever imagined. It’s important for me to make sure all my children from the country maintain a strong connection to their birth nation, and equally important to show them that together, humans have the power to change the world for the better.”

