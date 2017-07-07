Macklemore Surprises His Grandmother on Her 100th Birthday in Heartwarming 'Glorious' Video — Watch!

Macklemore loves his grandma!

The “Glorious” rapper surprises his grandmother, Helen, on her 100th birthday in his new Jason Koenig-directed music video, where the 34-year-old artist makes her day by taking her out to do… whatever she wants!

As it turns out, Helen is a bit of a hell-raiser! The two get into a little recreational egging, buying Yeezy shoes, and Helen even gets a special dance from a “firefighter,” a la Magic Mike.

MORE: Macklemore Shares Sweet Naptime Photo with His Baby Daughter

Watch the incredibly sweet video below.

[embedded content]

Happy birthday, Helen!

WATCH: Macklemore Spoofs ‘Thrift Shop’ on ‘Sesame Street’

Of course, fans of the Seattle native know he’s got a lot of love for his family.

Watch the video below to see the adorable chest tattoo Macklemore got in honor of his 2-year-old daughter, Sloane.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

ET – Latest Stories – Music