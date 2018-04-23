Macaulay Culkin Says He Stays Indoors at Christmastime to Avoid Intense ‘Home Alone’ Fans

Mariah Carey might be the Queen of Christmas, but the King of Christmas happens to be Macaulay Culkin!

The 37-year-old actor appears on Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show for a rare interview where he opens up about the success of his Home Alone movies and the insane fan response he still gets after starring in the ’90s holiday classics.

“I definitely don’t [go out]. It’s my season,” Culkin quips. “It’s Macaulay season. I try to go out less and less around that time of year.”

He notes that fans always want him to clap his hands to his face and pretend to scream on the street. He also can’t avoid his admirers thanks to his long-lasting youthful looks.

“How can a person look too much like himself? It’s a curse and a blessing,” he tells DeGeneres. “I can get into any restaurant I want without a reservation, but while I’m there everyone’s staring at me.”

Culkin remembers about filming the first Home Alone move, which came out in 1990, and says the scene where the young Kevin McCallister reads Playboy magazine wasn’t quite as salacious as implied.

“They taped the pages closed, sadly. It’s not nice,” he recalls. “It was exciting though. I still had one in my hands!”

Culkin adds that he doesn’t watch the film very often, noting, “We did a 15-year anniversary DVD commentary, I realized I hadn’t seen it in like 15 years, whereas [director] Chris Columbus watched it the night before like a responsible human being… When I’m watching it, I’m remembering that day on the set, like, ‘Oh, how I was hiding my Pepsi behind the couch?’”

Culkin also opens up about his longtime break from the spotlight, revealing he went to high school like a normal teenager.

“I was tired of it, to be honest, I did like 14 movies in six years or something like that,” he says of being a child actor. “I was away from home a lot. I was away from school. I needed something else… It was great to be around people my own age for once… It was the smartest thing I could have possibly done was to take eight years off.”

As for his vast wealth, Culkin reveals he was given the money after he turned 18. “I call it the ‘Slip of Paper Meeting.’ They kind of put a number on a piece of paper and slide it across the table,” he shares. “I felt like some kid worked really, really hard and I inherited all of his money.”

Though he doesn’t revel in his wealth, Culkin admits, “It allows me to treat everything like a hobby. “

For more on the former child actor, watch the clip below!

