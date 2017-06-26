Mac Miller Calls Ariana Grande an 'Adorable Pure Soul' in Sweet Birthday Post: Pic!

HBD, Ari! Ariana Grande turned 24 on Monday, and some of the most important people in her life took to social media to celebrate.

“Happy Birthday to this adorable pure soul who has reminded me what being happy feels like. Thank you for loving me so good,” Grande’s boyfriend, Mac Miller, captioned a cute black and white Instagram photo. “I think it’s supposed to be ‘so well’ but I don’t care. I love you and can’t wait for all of the adventures.”

In the shot, the “Love Me Harder” singer is giving her man a kiss on the cheek while he’s making a silly face. The photo was taken in Paris with the Eiffel Tower in the background, presumably from when the two performed together in the French capital earlier this month.

Ariana’s mom, Joan Grande, also tweeted in honor of her daughter’s special day, writing, “Happy Birthday to my fabulous daughter @ArianaGrande …so so so proud to be your mama!! I love you!! #HappyBirthdayAriana.”

Up next, Ariana will be traveling to South America to continue her Dangerous Woman tour in Brazil later this week. It’s been a challenging few months for the former Nickelodeon star, whose Manchester concert was bombed in May, leading to the deaths of 22 fans.

She’s since hosted the One Love Manchester benefit concert to raise money for the victims and their families.

