Luke Bryan and Jason Derulo to Reteam for CMT Music Awards Performance

Jason Derulo is going country — again!

The “Swalla” singer is reteaming with Luke Bryan for a performance on Wednesday’s 2017 CMT Music Awards, airing live from Nashville at 8:00 pm ET/PT on CMT. The pair are also nominated together in the CMT Performance of the Year category for their version of “Want to Want Me” from CMT Crossroads.

Also added to the star-studded performance lineup are Peter Frampton and Brothers Osborne, performing together live for the very first time. Meanwhile, over on the Firestone Stage, newcomers Brett Young, Chris Lane, Jon Pardi, Lauren Alaina and Midland are also set to perform.

Joining Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker and Charles Kelley in paying tribute to the late Gregg Allman is former Allman Brothers Band member, guitarist Derek Trucks.

Keith Urban, Luke Bryan Among CMT Music Awards 2017 Nominees

If there’s one thing CMT loves, it’s a good collaboration. Among the previously announced performers are The Chainsmokers and Florida Georgia Line; Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood; and Earth, Wind & Fire and Lady Antebellum. Additionally, Blake Shelton, Brett Eldredge, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett are all on tap to hit the stage.

The show will be hosted by Nashville star Charles Esten.

