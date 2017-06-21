Lucy Hale Apologizes After Calling Herself 'So Fat' on Twitter

Lucy Hale got slammed by fans for body shaming herself.

For Father’s Day, the Pretty Little Liars star posted a throwback photo on Twitter of herself and her dad from a wedding, and commented to a fan about the image, writing: “Ugh, I was so fat.”

Some of Hale’s followers didn’t appreciate the comment about her body, with one fan writing: “Lucy Hale, fat? Are you kidding me??”

The 28-year-old actress later took down the photo and apologized for the remark. “Sometimes I forget that people are watching everything I do and I say things I don’t mean. I’m extremely sorry if my comment about my weight offended anyone,” she tweeted. “Sometimes we can be our own worst enemy. I know people look up to me and I should be way more aware of what I say sometimes. Thanks for all the love and support. Hope y’all can forgive me!”

Sometimes I forget that people are watching everything I do and I say things I don’t mean. I’m extremely sorry if my comment about my weight — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) June 20, 2017

Offended anyone. Sometimes we can be our own worst enemy. I know people look up to me and I should be way more aware of what I say sometimes — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) June 20, 2017

Thanks for all the love and support. Hope y’all can forgive me ! ❤️ — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) June 20, 2017

Hale has changed her lifestyle in recent years. She told the online style publication Byrdie in April that she no longer drinks alcohol and parties, but instead goes to SoulCycle religiously.

“I’m just always trying to surround myself with better people and be the best version of myself possible,” she said adding that she has “no interest” in partying any longer. “I go home, and my dad’s like, ‘You L.A. hippie with your crystals and your SoulCycle!’ I always used to make fun of those people, but now I think it’s just magic.”

