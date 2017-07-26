Louis Tomlinson Is 'Really Excited' For His Son Freddie To Have Play Dates With Liam Payne's Newborn Bear— July 26, 2017
Looks like One Directions’ next generation will grow up being just as good friends as their dads!
In an interview with ITV on Monday, Louis Tomlinson opened up about his former bandmate Liam Payne’s new son, Bear, and how he can’t wait for him to get together with his own baby boy, Freddie.
“I’m super happy for him and we haven’t been able to do it yet, logistically, but I’m really excited about having Freddie and Bear in the same room,” Tomlinson revealed. “It’s gonna be cool.”
The 25-year-old singer welcomed Freddie with his ex-girlfriend, Briana Jungwirth, last January, while Payne’s girlfriend, Cheryl Cole, gave birth to Bear in March.
One Direction is still close following their 2016 hiatus, with Tomlinson recently revealing that he’s patched things up with former member Zayn Malik.
“My mum said, ‘You’ve got to get back in contact with Zayn,’” Tomlinson told The Sun of his mom’s advice before she died of leukemia last December. “‘Life’s too f**king short.’”
“I met up with him and it was nice. It was that brotherly love. We will always have that love for each other. I can’t speak on behalf of him, but we really care about each other,” he said.
