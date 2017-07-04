Louis Tomlinson is Already Teaching Son Freddie the Guitar — See the Sweet Pic!

Louis Tomlinson’s baby boy is already a music man!

The former One Direction singer took to Instagram on Friday to share a sweet pic of him and his 1-year-old son, Freddie, playing with a white electric guitar. Tomlinson captioned the pic with a simple smiley face.

When he’s not on daddy duty, the 25-year-old singer’s been hard at work on his solo music projects, and he’s gearing up to release a new single, “Back to You,” with Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals later this month.

After little Freddie was born last January, Tomlinson had a bittersweet year. See the sweet tribute he shared to his late mother, Johannah Deakin, back in March — on what would have been her 44th birthday — in the video below.

