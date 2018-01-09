Loretta Lynn 'Doing Well' After Fracturing Her Hip in Home Accident

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Country legend Loretta Lynn is “doing well” following an accident at home which caused her to fracture her hip. The 85-year-old musical icon’s team posted an update on her Instagram following the recent fall. “American music icon, Loretta Lynn is recovering from a fractured hip after a fall while at home,” the post reads. “She is doing well and thanks all her fans for their thoughts and prayers.” American music icon, Loretta Lynn is recovering from a fractured hip after a fall while at home….

