News Tangle Logo News Tangle
Compare Forex Brokers
Good Forex Brokers
Reputable Forex Brokers
ECN Forex Broker Comparison
Forex Broker Reviews
Best Australian Forex Brokers

Loretta Lynn 'Doing Well' After Fracturing Her Hip in Home Accident

— January 9, 2018

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

  Country legend Loretta Lynn is “doing well” following an accident at home which caused her to fracture her hip. The 85-year-old musical icon’s team posted an update on her Instagram following the recent fall. “American music icon, Loretta Lynn is recovering from a fractured hip after a fall while at home,” the post reads. “She is doing well and thanks all her fans for their thoughts and prayers.” American music icon, Loretta Lynn is recovering from a fractured hip after a fall while at home….

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]
Fulltext Feed

Tagged with:

Recent Posts

﻿