Lorde Opens Up About Body Shaming, Talks Life After Her First Album: 'I Suck at Being Famous'

Lorde gets real about fame and bullies.

The 20-year-old singer became a breakout star in 2013 when she released her debut hit single, “Royals.” The song catapulted the then-16-year-old to stardom and earned her high praise from the music industry.

But the fame and attention happened so quickly that Lorde, whose real name is Ella Yelich-O’Connor, felt “overwhelmed” and realized that she’s not the best at being a celebrity.

“When it was happening, I was quite overwhelmed by it,” the singer told NME in an interview on Thursday. “But that was a long time ago. If anything, I’ve slowly been getting less famous since ‘Royals’ was really big. Which is totally cool for me, I suck at being famous. And that’s fine.”

Lorde also admitted that being criticized and body shamed “rocked my foundation and could have f**ked me, you know?”

Recalling a moment when she was made aware of her looks and body in a way that she had never before, the “Green Light” singer shared that she found the negativity “weird” but has since become more comfortable with herself.

“I remember all these kids online, I think I beat their favorite people to No. 1, and they were like, ‘F**k her, she’s got really far-apart eyes,’” she recalled. “I remember being like, ‘Whoa! How did I get all this way without knowing I had far-apart eyes?’ Just weird s**t like that. But I was able to return to my family and shelter against that and get to where I am now. I feel so comfortable in myself.”

Lorde also spoke about staying out of the public eye when she’s not needing to promote her music on Thursday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The singer also shared a funny tidbit about her having a secret Instagram page dedicated to onion rings.

Now, Lorde is back in the spotlight and has just released her sophomore album, Melodrama. On Friday, the GRAMMY winner tweeted her excitement about her new LP and announced her 2018 North American tour dates.

