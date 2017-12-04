‘Long Island Medium’ Stars Theresa & Larry Caputo Split After 28 Years of Marriage

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Long Island Medium stars Theresa and Larry Caputo have ended their marriage after 28 years. The couple did not give a reason for their breakup, but noted that they remain “united” in a statement published on Sunday. “After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate,” the pair said in a joint statement to People. “We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.” ET…

