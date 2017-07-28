Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Shares Note to Fans One Week After Chester Bennington's Death

Linkin Park continues to thank their dedicated fans for respecting their privacy during this heartbreaking time.

One week after Chester Bennington’s tragic death, Mike Shinoda took to social media to write a special note to fans, as well as give a few updates about what they can do to support their former bandmate.

“One week. Feels like forever. I’m here for a couple updates,” Shinoda, 40, began his message. “If you need a (local) place to celebrate Chester, look to http://tiny.cc/lpmemorial and the amazing fan sites I’ve previously mentioned.”

The singer also urged fans that if they are having suicidal thoughts to visit chester.linkinpark.com for help. Shinoda also reminded people that if they are going to purchase the band’s merchandise in honor of Bennington to “consider who the purchase benefits. Don’t give money to scumbag bootleggers and opportunists.”

The “In the End” singer ended his letter by thanking everyone on behalf of the rock band, as well as sharing a powerful drawing of their connected hands and Bennington’s. “Brad, Joe, Rob, Dave, and I love you all very much. Thank you for respecting our privacy during this extremely difficult time,” he tweeted.

Bennington died July 20 at the age of 41 from apparent suicide. The final cause of death is pending following an autopsy. Earlier this week, Shinoda shared a throwback pic of the group from when they first got together.

“1997 or 1998…I think this was the first photo we ever took together. We had just told Chester that we wanted him to join the band. He said he was ready to move out from Arizona to L.A,” Shinoda captioned the snap. “We went to a pizza place near UCLA to hang out and talk about what to do next. The band was called Xero at the time, and we probably had less than a half a dozen songs. No flame tattoos yet, no red hair yet, most of us were still in college.”

On Friday, Bennington’s wife, Talinda, also opened up for the first time about losing her husband of 12 years and the father of her kids.

“One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero, their daddy,” Talinda wrote. “We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy. How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul?”

Hear more of her letter in the video below.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

