Lindsey Vonn Is 'Trying to Look Cute' in a Swimsuit Pic With Bella Hadid

It doesn’t matter if you’re in peak physical shape, being pals with a supermodel can be intimidating! Professional skier Lindsey Vonn took to Instagram on Monday to relay her struggle being friends with Bella Hadid.

“Nothing like trying to look cute next to this super model [love] u @bellahadid,” the 32-year-old captioned a shot of herself in Paris, France, in a white bikini and Hadid, 20, in a black one-piece swimsuit.

Shortly after, Vonn shared an adorable video of herself getting “coached” by her dog Lucy at the gym.

“I have a great coach watching my form @vonndogs #givesyouwings,” Vonn captioned the video of herself jumping into a squat as Lucy watched.

In addition to getting back in skiing shape, Vonn has also been embracing swimsuit season.

She was spotted with Hadid in the French Riviera last month, showing off her impressive physique.

“Thankful for great friends and fun adventures but keeping my eyes on the horizon. The future is bright,” Vonn captioned a photo of her red thong bikini look in Monte Carlo.

