Lil Peep’s Brother Says His Death Was an ‘Accident’

Lil Peep’s older brother is opening up about the death of the late rapper at just 21 years old.

Karl Ahr, who goes by Oskar, recently talked to People about the tragic death of Lil Peep, who died of a suspected Xanax overdose, according to Tuscon, Arizona, police. Despite a few of the rapper’s heartbreaking social media posts in the days and hours leading up to his death — which bluntly allude to drug use and feelings of depression — Oskar says the suspected overdose was an “accident.”

“It was an accident, it really was an accident,” Oskar, 23, says. “He was super happy with where he was in life.”

“We [the family] have heard there was some sort of substance he did not expect to be involved in the substance he was taking,” he continues. “He thought he could take what he did, but he had been given something and he didn’t realize what it was.”

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

Full Text Feed