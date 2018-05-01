News Tangle Logo News Tangle
Lightning make emphatic 'Point' to pull even with Bruins

— May 1, 2018

Recap

Brayden Point had an empty-net goal and three assists and Tampa Bay Lightning found a way to slow Boston’s high-scoring line of Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand to beat the Bruins 4-2 in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series Monday night.

Centre collects goal, 3 assists as Tampa ties series 1-1

The Associated Press ·

Tampa Bay’s Tyler Johnson celebrates a goal during the Lightning’s 4-2 win over Boston in Game 2 of their second-round series.(Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The victory evened the best-of-seven matchup between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference. Game 3 is Wednesday night in Boston.

Point assisted on Tampa Bay’s first three goals before sealing the win with his empty-netter with 25.2 seconds left.

Yanni Gourde, Tyler Johnson and Ondrej Palat also scored for the Lightning, which rebounded from a 6-2 loss in Game 1.

Bergeron, Pastrnak and Marchand combined for three goals and 11 points in the opener. They had four more points in Game 2, but were unable to take over the game.

Charlie McAvoy scored for the Bruins late in the first period. Torey Krug’s late goal trimmed Tampa Bay’s lead to 3-2 with just over four minutes remaining.

CBC | Sports News

