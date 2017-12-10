Liam Payne Shares How Fatherhood Has Changed Him (Exclusive)

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Liam Payne can’t wait to celebrate his son’s first Christmas! ET spoke with the 24-year-old singer at Z100 New York’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden, where he revealed how he’s preparing to celebrate the holidays with family. “My holiday plans are to spend some beautiful time with my son and to eat my own weight in lovely Christmas food,” he joked. “You might see a different Liam after Christmas, and then you’ll see post-Christmas Liam with a new…

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Full Text Feed