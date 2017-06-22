Liam Payne, Rita Ora and More Unite for Grenfell Tower Charity Song 'Bridge Over Troubled Water'

Former One Direction members Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson, Rita Ora and Robbie Williams are just a handful of artists who came together for a good cause.

On Wednesday, Simon Cowell released the charity fundraising single, “Bridge Over Troubled Water, a cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s hit, that benefits the victims of the fire at London’s Grenfell Tower, which left an estimated 79 people dead on June 14.

The track features over 50 artists, also including James Blunt, Emile Sandé, Craig David, Bastille, Labrinth, Leona Lewis, Jessie J, James Arthur, Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend, Brian May, Dua Lipa, Nile Rodgers and many others. The musicians can be seen in the accompanying music video.

[embedded content]

Proceeds from the song will benefit those affected by the tragedy. Additionally, people can head to the Artists For Grenfell website to donate money, which will be used by The London Community Foundation to help those in need.

“Thank you to everyone for their help and support in making this happen,” Cowell tweeted.

Earlier this week, Adele made a surprise visit to the Chelsea Fire Station in London and enjoyed a cup of tea with the firefighters to thank them for their services. The GRAMMY-winner’s visit came after she and her husband, Simon Konecki, went to the Grenfell last Wednesday night to offer hugs and support to those affected by the devastating fire that engulfed the 24-story apartment building.

