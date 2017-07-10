Liam Hemsworth Models 'Tiny Shorts' in Drool-Worthy Photos After Having Lunch With 'Angel' Miley Cyrus: Pics!

Who wears short shorts? Liam Hemsworth! The 27-year-old Aussie actor shared some truly sensational photos of himself on Instagram early Monday morning.

“Here’s to ice baths and flexing in tiny shorts,” the Hunger Games star captioned a series of photos of himself wearing minimal clothing.

The shots showed off his chiseled abs, toned muscles, and… ahem… well, just about everything.

He also shared a shot with his fiancée, Miley Cyrus, writing, “My little angel and I.”

Earlier in the day, Hemsworth stepped out in Malibu, California, for a nice lunch at the Soho House with Miley and her sister, Noah.

The trio seemed to be in good spirits as they dined together. Miley recently got candid about her dining preferences on Instagram, showing off her new sunflower tattoo, which is symbolic of her devotion to being a vegan.

“Vegan for life!” she captioned the photo of her new ink.

The “Malibu” singer recently celebrated International Kissing Day by sharing a photo of her first kiss with Hemsworth. To see the sweet moment, watch the clip below!

