Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Wearing a Heart Monitor While Out With Friends

Leonardo DiCaprio seems to be taking extra precautions when it comes to his health.

The 42-year-old actor was spotted out with friends in New York City on Saturday, and had a noticeable object placed on his chest, under his gray T-shirt. A source tells ET that DiCaprio was in fact wearing a heart monitor for a “routine checkup,” and is doing just fine.

On Friday, the Oscar winner was also photographed in Brooklyn while touring the garages for the inaugural Formula E New York City ePrix. DiCaprio did not appear to be wearing the medical device during this trip, though he was sporting a loose-fitting black collared shirt that would most likely have hidden the object. During his visit, DiCaprio met with Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag and learned about the racing circuit, the way the cars are built and how the races are organized.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen DiCaprio out and about in New York City this summer. Last month, he was spotted hanging with his longtime pal, Tobey Maguire, and Orlando Bloom in the East Village. Check out the swoon-worthy squad:

