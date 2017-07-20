Lena Dunham Joins 'American Horror Story' Season 7

Welcome to American Horror Story, Lena Dunham!

The 31-year-old actress has officially joined season seven of the FX anthology series. Ryan Murphy announced the news via Twitter on Wednesday, expressing how “thrilled” he is to finally work with the Girls creator.

“Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family. Always wanted to work together, and now we r!” tweeted Murphy.

Shortly after the announcement was made, a fan tweeted at AHS alum and frequent Murphy collaborator, Sarah Paulson, asking, “What is happening here?” The actress replied, “Magic and dream of all dreams.”

No details on Dunham’s role were revealed, but, according to Deadline, she will only be in one episode.

Murphy has been teasing clues on social media about season seven for the past few months. Most recently, he shared a pic of someone covered in bees with the caption, “AHS last clue before this week’s TITLE reveal. Ideas?”

Already signed on to join the upcoming season are Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner and Colton Haynes. It is rumored that the subject and title of the show will be revealed at Comic-Con on Thursday.

Dunham wrapped her hit HBO series, Girls, in April. To see how the cast bid farewell to each other and the show, watch below.

