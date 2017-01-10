Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Make Rare Public Appearance, Look Flawless at Golden Globes Party

Lookin’ good, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody!

The notoriously private couple stepped out and struck a pose on Sunday night at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Brody, looking dapper yet relaxed in a simple suit with his signature curls and a full beard on display, posed sweetly with his arm around his wife for a photo. Meester showed off her figure in a long-sleeved white dress with a plunging neckline, accessorizing the look with electric blue pumps, a white clutch, lightened locks styled in relaxed waves and festive red lipstick.

Photo: Getty Images

PIC: Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Adorably Snuggle Up in Rare Couple Photo

The small screen teen icons — he of The O.C. and she of Gossip Girl — quietly tied the knot in February 2014 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Arlo, in August 2015.

While both actors have maintained relatively low profiles since becoming a family, they may be gearing up for a return to the spotlight. Brody is starring in Dax Shepard‘s big screen CHiPs adaptation, out March 24, while Meester is gearing up for a return to TV in Fox’s Making History later this year.

The couple was in good company on Sunday night, attending the same soiree as Meester’s former Gossip Girl co-star, Blake Lively, and her husband, Ryan Reynolds! According to an insider, Lively and Reynolds were basically the definition of couples goals that night, whispering and holding on tightly to one another.

But earlier in the night, when Reynolds lost his Golden Globes category to Ryan Gosling, it wasn’t Lively’s embrace that he found comfort in — it was Andrew Garfield’s! See the hilarious moment they kissed, and Gosling’s reaction, in the player below!

WATCH: Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling React to Andrew Garfield Kissing Ryan Reynolds

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

ET – Latest Stories