Leafs take 4-1 lead, hang on against Bruins to force Game 6

Tyler Bozak and James van Riemsdyk each had a goal and an assist, Frederik Andersen made 42 saves, and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Saturday to force a sixth game in their first-round playoff series.

Connor Brown and Andreas Johnsson also scored for the Leafs, who still trail the Bruins 3-2 in their Eastern Conference quarter-final going into Monday’s Game 6 back in Toronto.

Noel Acciari, with a goal and an assist, David Backes and Sean Kuraly replied for the Bruins, who had No. 1 centre Patrice Bergeron back in the lineup after he was a surprise scratch with an upper-body injury in Game 4. Torey Krug added two assists.

Tuukka Rask allowed four goals on 13 shots before getting the hook in favour of Anton Khudobin, who finished with eight saves.

The Leafs trailed the Bruins 3-1 the last time the teams met in the playoffs back in 2013 before picking up consecutive 2-1 victories to tie the series 3-3. Toronto then led 4-1 in the third period of Game 7 at TD Garden only to have Boston storm back to grab a stunning 5-4 overtime victory.

Down 4-2 heading to the third, Boston pulled to within one at 5:56 when Acciari batted a loose puck past Andersen after a crazy hop behind the net inside an electric TD Garden after Charlie McAvoy hit the post a few minutes earlier.

