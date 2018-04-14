Leafs' Nazem Kadri suspended 3 games for hit in Game 1 loss to Bruins— April 14, 2018
Toronto Maple Leafs centre Nazem Kadri has been suspended three games by the NHL for his hit on Boston Bruins forward Tommy Wingels in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
Kadri was assessed a five-minute major for charging and a game misconduct at 8:18 of the third period Thursday after leaving his feet a driving the head of Wingels, who was on his knees, into the boards.
The check came seconds after Wingels caught Leafs winger Mitch Marner with a high hit.
Kadri will miss Game 2 tomorrow night and
Boston won the opening game 5-1.