Leafs' Auston Matthews will return Saturday against Rangers

— December 23, 2017

After missing six games with a concussion, Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews is set to return against the New York Rangers on Saturday night. 

Matthews was injured on Dec. 9 when Toronto played the Pittsburgh Penguins and he collided with Morgan Rielly late in the game. Matthews confirmed suspicions on Friday that he suffered a concussion after he had been labelled with an upper-body injury. 

“As far as conditioning it’s not totally going to be there, but hopefully throughout the first, second and third period I just get better and better, start feeling better each period, just do what I do,” Matthews told reporters after Saturday’s morning skate.

“I want to contribute in a number of different ways and just play my game and have fun.”

Matthews has missed 10 games in total this season, after missing four in November with an upper-body injury. He still leads the Leafs in points with 26 (13 goals and 13 assists). 

Toronto went 2-4 in the six games he missed. 

CBC | Sports News

