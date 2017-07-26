Lea Michele and Ashley Tisdale Cover Robyn's 'Dancing On My Own' and It's Pure Perfection — Listen!

Could you imagine a Glee / High School Musical crossover?

Lea Michele and Ashley Tisdale gave fans a taste of what that might be like on Tuesday when they collaborated on an acoustic duet for the former Disney star’s popular YouTube series, Music Sessions.

“Every single time I’ve come out with a new Music Session, you think it’s her, so here she is,” Tisdale said at the beginning of the video, before introducing Michele. “Thank you so much for being here. I mean, if I didn’t have a husband [Christopher French] I’d marry Lea so … I just love you so much.”

After chatting about Michele’s new ABC show, The Mayor, her album, Places, and their mutual love for mediation classes, the girls broke out in song, putting their own unique take on Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own” with assistance from French on the guitar. It’s stripped down, sweet and the rendition we never knew we needed!

“It’s Chris’ favorite song, Lea’s favorite song and I love it, too,” Tisdale explained.

Since creating Music Sessions, Tisdale has collaborated with everyone from her HSM co-star, Lucas Grabeel, to her “ultimate girl crush and spirit animal,” Debby Ryan, wowing fans with their laidback convos and catchy covers. But back in February, Tisdale made headlines on her own for the sultry spin she put on Britney Spears’ “Toxic.”

