Late penalty gives Toronto a gift draw with NYCFC

Victor Vazquez drilled a penalty kick past Sean Johnson in the first minute of stoppage time and Toronto FC escaped with a 2-2 draw against New York City FC on Wednesday night.

Jordan Hamilton was clipped and taken down by New York City’s RJ Allen in the penalty area in the 90th minute, setting up Vazquez’s penalty kick for his fourth goal of the season.

“I knew the goalkeeper was going to go to his left side. I think it was a good penalty,” said Vasquez.

Toronto (11-3-6) moved a point ahead of Chicago for the Eastern Conference and overall MLS lead.

“We don’t feel the pressure,” said Vasquez. “We are proud with what we are doing. We have to keep it like that.”

‘We fought through’

After Ashtone Morgan gave Toronto an early 1-0 lead, New York City (10-6-4) responded with back-to-back scores. Reigning MVP David Villa netted his 13th goal of the season in extra time of the first half, and Maximiliano Moralez made it 2-1 in the 56th.

TFC took a major hit when strike Sebastian Giovinco left the match in the 39th with an undisclosed injury and Morgan followed Giovinco to the sidelines in the 70th. Toronto was already playing without Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley because they are with the U.S. national team for the Gold Cup.

Soccer Wrap: Impact and Whitecaps win, Giovinco leaves with injury1:57

“I’m proud of these guys because it was a day when we were missing a lot of guys and obviously (Giovinco) goes down, and it’s never a great thing, then (Morgan) goes down and guys just kept pushing and kept pushing and we get a goal,” said Toronto coach Greg Vanney.

“We fought through what I felt was a fair amount of adversity to get a result.”

