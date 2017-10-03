Las Vegas Shooting Victims Identified

Sonny Melton, a registered nurse, died in the shooting, the Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tennessee, told The Associated Press. His wife, Dr. Heather Melton, was with him when the shots rang out.

Heather Melton told WZTV in Nashville, Tennessee, that her husband sacrificed his life to save her.

“At this point, I’m in complete disbelief and despair. I don’t know what to say. Sonny was the most kind-hearted, loving man I have ever met. He saved my life and lost his,” she told the station.

In a White House press briefing, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the couple had been married for just over a year. Sanders said they traveled together from Tennessee to attend the concert: “When the bullets began raining down from above, Sonny shielded her from danger, selflessly giving up his life to save hers.”

He was a 2015 graduate of Union College in Jackson, school officials said on Facebook.

“You know how when you met someone and you just know that they’re good and kind? That was Sonny,” Christy Davis, an assistant professor of nursing, wrote. “He just had a sweet, kind spirit about him.”

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

Full Text Feed