Larry Nassar, Former Team USA Doctor, Sentenced to 40 to 175 Years in Prison for Sexual Abuse

Larry Nassar has been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting athletes under his care.

After a seven-day hearing in the Ingham County, Michigan, courtroom, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina finally handed the sentencing to the former Team USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor in court on Wednesday, telling him, “You’ve done nothing to deserve to walk outside a prison again.”

“It is my honor and privilege to sentence you,” she continued. “I just signed your death warrant.”

Before the sentencing, Nassar apologized to the courtroom and the more than 150 young women and girls who publicly came forward to speak out about the abuse they suffered under his care.

“Your words these past several days have had a significant effect on myself and have shaken me to my core,” he said. “I will carry your words with me for the rest of my days.”

As ET previously reported, Nassar pleaded guilty to sexually abusing seven girls last November, after he was accused of molesting dozens of girls as young as six years old over the past three decades. Many of his accusers were members of the USA Gymnastics team, including Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas. Nassar had already been sentenced to 60 years in prison for possession of child pornography.

“Larry, you do realize now that we, this group of women you so heartlessly abused over such a long period of time, are now a force, and you are nothing,” Raisman told Nassar in a scathing, nearly 15-minute statement when she confronted him in court last week. “The tables have turned, Larry. We are here, we have our voices and we are not going anywhere.”

