Lamar Odom Shares Sweet Family Pic With His Two Kids: 'No Better Way to End 2016'

Lamar Odom is spending a little quality time with his “two favorite people.”

The former basketball star, who checked himself into a 30-day rehab program in December, managed to sneak in some time with his kids on Friday.

“No better way to end 2016 than with my two favorite people #TheOdoms #RichSoil,” he captioned a sweet pic on Instagram with his 18-year-old daughter, Destiny, and 16-year-old son, Lamar Jr. — his first photo on the app since June.

Odom has been focusing on his health lately. A source told ET earlier this month that it was the 37-year-old athlete’s decision to check into rehab to address the issues that led to his near-fatal overdose in October 2015.

“He wants to get better and recently realized he needs to do this for himself, and especially for his children,” the source said. “He knows he needs help and unfortunately, this is something he’ll need to take care of for the rest of his life. Drug and substance abuse is a serious issue.”

“His family and friends are standing by him through this and know he will come out as a better person,” the source added.

Odom gave his first sit down interview since his hospitalization on The Doctors before entering rehab, speaking with Travis Stork about the night he was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel.

“I wasn’t in a good place mentally, especially mentally before that incident happened,” he said. “Me and my wife at the time [Khloe Kardashian] were going through some things. I was in a dark place. They say everything happens for a reason, so I guess the reason is I’m here and I can tell the story.”

