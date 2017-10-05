Lamar Odom Says He 'Still Got Love' for Khloe Kardashian and Wishes Her Well After Pregnancy News

Kardashian and Lamar wed in in 2009, but their marriage was marred by cheating scandals and Odom’s drug relapse. Kardashian filed for divorce in December of 2013, but called off the legal proceedings when the basketball player was hospitalized in a coma and placed on life support after being found unconscious at a brothel in Nevada.

The former Laker also explained how being on reality TV changed his life and why he decided to do it.

“It’s gonna bring a different type of light to you, probably light that you’re not used to,” Odom confessed of fame. “I think I’m used to it now. I think if I did another reality show, I’ll know how to live outside of film and sh*t like that.”

“I would never think I would do reality TV before it happened. I used to look down upon it,” he explained, adding that when he was involved with Kardashian and her reality fame, “I was supportive of my wife…I’m getting money with my wife.”

