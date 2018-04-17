Lamar Odom Responds to Kanye West's Touching Tweet About His 2016 Recovery

Lamar Odom has responded to Kanye West’s touching tweet about him.

West — the brother-in-law of Odom’s ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian — made a Twitter comeback over the weekend, posting a photo of him and Odom arriving at his 2016 Yeezy Season 3 fashion show in New York.

The outing marked Odom’s first public appearance after being discovered unconscious in a Neveda brothel four months earlier.

“My favorite moment of walking into MSG to play Saint Pablo, I used to go to the hospital and play Lamar the album when he was learning to walk and talk again,” West captioned the pic, posted on Sunday. “Then we walked into the arena together.”

Odom responded on Monday, thanking West for his support.

“Glad I could be there 4 u bro like u came thru 4 me,” Odom wrote on Twitter. “It was a big stage 2 be on after everything I went thru but it was worth it @kanyewest.”

Glad I could be there 4 u bro like u came thru 4 https://t.co/p3ZuCAIfv9 was a big stage 2 be on after everything I went thru but it was worth it @kanyewesthttps://t.co/Aj9VpuQBTZ — LAMAR ODOM (@RealLamarOdom) April 16, 2018

my favorite moment of walking into MSG to play Saint Pablo, I used to go to the hospital and play Lamar the album when he was learning to walk and talk again Then we walked into the arena together pic.twitter.com/ysC5z5wDUA — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 15, 2018

As their bromance plays out on social media, Kardashian is meanwhile dealing with cheating allegations against her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, which surfaced just two days before she welcomed the couple’s baby girl, True.

