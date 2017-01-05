Lady Gaga Warms Up for Super Bowl Halftime Performance With a Horseback Ride
Lady Gaga is gearing up for the Super Bowl.
The “John Wayne” singer teased her upcoming gig with a pair of Instagram posts, showing her on a ride with her white horse. “Halftime warm up. Giddy-up,” she captioned one photo, including the hashtags “#SuperBowl” and “#Joanne,” a nod to her album title.
In another captionless post, Gaga can be seen leisurely riding down a trail in her brown fringe jacket and black wide-brimmed hat.
Presumably, this is the same horse that Gaga received as a gift from her record label during the 2015 holiday season. Gaga has shared plenty of whimsical photos of the beloved animal over the last year, hinting that she may have named her Lady Arabella.
Gaga is set to hit the stage for the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, Feb. 5 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The 30-year-old superstar has kept quiet on any details about her performance, but did spill on her favorite halftime shows from the past.
“Michael Jackson was incredible,” she told Radio Disney in October. “I also loved Diana Ross. To be honest, I loved all of the halftime shows. Bruce Springsteen…my father was a big fan…I really loved his halftime show, too.”
For her own set, Gaga hopes that viewers will feel the “patriotism of the event.”
“I want every guy’s girlfriend in his arms,” she envisioned. “I want every husband and wife kissing…every kid laughing. In my mind, they’re having this really powerful family experience watching the Super Bowl.”
