News Tangle Logo News Tangle
Compare Forex Brokers
Good Forex Brokers
Reputable Forex Brokers
ECN Forex Broker Comparison
Forex Broker Reviews
Best Australian Forex Brokers

Lady Gaga Shares Rare Photo With Boyfriend Christian Carino As She Pays Tribute to Late Friend

— October 8, 2017

Sonja and Gaga’s bond was apparently very deep, as the singer pays tribute to her friend on her most recent album, Joanne, as well. The song “Grigio Girls” contains lyrics like, “Sisters never pack up/We always run back, love,” as well as many other personal references to their time together.

On the same day as the Instagram posts, Mother Monster also shared a video of herself and Sonja getting emotional as htey listen to the song together.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

Full Text Feed

Tagged with:

Recent Posts

﻿