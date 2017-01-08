Lady Gaga Shares First Snap From Super Bowl Halftime Show Rehearsal — See the Pic!

Lady Gaga is gearing up for one heck of a show!

The 30-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to share the very first photo from rehearsals for her Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 5.

“30 days till #superbowl#halftime #gaga,” she wrote alongside the snap, in which she sports a casual red “Lady Gaga” tracksuit while talking with her team.

Gaga will also count on the help of a special four-legged friend.

“#Joanne Halftime warm up Giddy-up. #SuperBowl ♀