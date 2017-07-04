Lady Gaga Defends Ed Sheeran After Her Fans Drive Him Off of Twitter: 'Be Kinder Everybody'

Lady Gaga wants to be “The Cure” for online bullying.

The Joanne singer-songwriter took to Instagram on Tuesday to respond to a recent Ed Sheeran interview published in U.K.’s The Sun tabloid, where the 26-year-old musician confessed that he’d recently stopped engaging on social media after receiving hate over a perceived fight from Gaga’s fans.

“What an incredible talented artist I LOVE ED @edsheeran deserves all our love and respect like all humans do,” the 31-year-old artist preached. “I wish all people on the internet would be positive and loving and apart of creating an online community that is kind and empowering, not hateful and mean. No reason to tear down an artist simply because they are on top. Work harder to be kinder everybody. That should be your first duty to humanity.”

Sage words from Mother Monster!

“I’ve actually come off Twitter completely. I can’t read it,” Sheeran said during the interview. “Lady Gaga’s fanbase read an interview in which they assumed I was talking about her and they all f***ing hate … “And it wasn’t anything to do with that at all.”

“I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter’s a platform for that,” Sheeran added.

“One comment ruins your day. But that’s why I’ve come off it,” he continued. “The head-f*** for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much.”

The prior interview Sheeran seems to be referring to is a Beats Radio 1 discussion with Zane Lowe, where he said, “I do not want to be the kind of artist who has had two successful albums and then feels invincible. I have to know when to listen to people, or I’ll end up like those artists you’ve interviewed in recent years.”

“The smartest thing to do is listen to people who know I do not want to do the Super Bowl years later, after my biggest success, just to prove I’m still relevant,” Sheeran added, which appeared to significantly single out the artists he may have been referring to. Gaga’s fans went on offense criticizing Sheeran on Twitter given how close his comments fell to her Super Bowl show (which was incredible, by the way).

Point is, it’s all love between the two artists, and with all the craziness in the world, we should all be cooler and kinder to one another.

