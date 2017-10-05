Lady Antebellum Leads a Prayer Ahead of Manchester Show After Las Vegas Tragedy — Watch

“We just wanted to take a second to just formally and, just, with unity acknowledge what happened a couple of days ago,” Scott somberly told the crew. “And how all of us here are dealing with it, and we know people who were there. Everybody onstage and offstage in Vegas…. being so far away from home.”

“We are not gonna live in fear, here. This is a safe space, because we are all together,” she added. “If y’all don’t mind grabbin’ hands with us and just say a prayer.”

Watch their Instagram video below to see their moving words and prayer.

